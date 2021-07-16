AON (NYSE:AON) Given a $235.04 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.40.

NYSE:AON opened at $231.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.84. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

