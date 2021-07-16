The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $166.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.77.

TRV opened at $155.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $261,919,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

