Citigroup Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

