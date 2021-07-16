Citigroup Inc. Has $447,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.