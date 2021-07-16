Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHC stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

