Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,367 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $724.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

