Citigroup Inc. Has $478,000 Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 567,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,767 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

