Bank of Montreal Can Has $199,000 Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ebix were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ebix by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ebix by 144.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 154,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $30.25 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

