Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APOG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $965.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

