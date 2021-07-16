Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 186,132 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $9,073,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 119,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 80,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

