Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,154 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

