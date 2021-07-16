Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $417,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,976.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock valued at $69,859,380. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

