Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

