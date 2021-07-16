The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.