AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

