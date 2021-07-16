Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Geodrill stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

