Thomas L. Ryan Sells 143,511 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10.

NYSE:SCI opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

