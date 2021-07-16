BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGMD opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06. BG Medicine has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

