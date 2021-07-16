Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in June

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Azarga Uranium stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.