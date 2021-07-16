Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,639 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of The Manitowoc worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 88.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $21.96 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $762.78 million, a P/E ratio of -52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.