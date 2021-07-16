Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,130,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $855.74 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

