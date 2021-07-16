Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,010 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FRG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.