Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, it expects to complete 40-48 gross wells this year. Moreover, its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.1% is impressive. Moreover, higher realized commodity prices are expected to boost profits. However, higher projected costs for 2021 will likely affect its bottom line. Notably, reductions in global fuel demand have affected its E&P activities. Fuel demand is expected to remain relatively soft due to continued uncertainty amid the pandemic. Moreover, its adjusted free cash flow remained in the negative territory for the last few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 6.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

