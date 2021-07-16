FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

