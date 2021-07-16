Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells $444,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

VITL opened at $18.76 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $749.74 million and a P/E ratio of 72.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

