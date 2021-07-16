Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) major shareholder Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.