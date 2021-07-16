Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) major shareholder Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

