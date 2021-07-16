Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

