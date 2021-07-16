Truist Cuts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target decreased by Truist from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.33.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock opened at $177.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $141.25 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Insiders sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.