Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

