Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Ennis worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ennis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ennis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ennis by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

