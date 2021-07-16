Barclays PLC Has $889,000 Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $688.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

