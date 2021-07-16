Barclays PLC Acquires 37,806 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alphatec worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.04 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

