Barclays PLC Acquires 100,762 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 394.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.45 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

