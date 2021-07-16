Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Heritage Insurance worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $230.15 million, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.