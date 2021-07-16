Barclays PLC Purchases 13,049 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

