Barclays PLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 260.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unitil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unitil by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $801.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

