Barclays PLC Buys 14,102 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 140.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of SI-BONE worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SI-BONE by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 71,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $2,174,813.06. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $28.85 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $946.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

