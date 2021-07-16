CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGG stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $544.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.07.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 46.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

