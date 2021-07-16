Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

