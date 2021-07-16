VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

