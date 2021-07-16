CIBC Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KELTF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

