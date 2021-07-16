Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95. Savaria has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

