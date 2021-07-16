IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 284,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IPG Photonics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $207.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,269. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

