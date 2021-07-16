Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

