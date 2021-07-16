Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

ESXB opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

