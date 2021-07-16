Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lawson Products by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

