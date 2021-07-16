Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

