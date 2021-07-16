Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 655,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Communications Systems worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Communications Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.10. Communications Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

