Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,623 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pulmonx worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $9,085,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,564,391 shares of company stock worth $96,346,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.38. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

