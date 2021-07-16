Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,617,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

